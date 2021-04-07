Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,851,000 after acquiring an additional 62,678 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pool by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,833,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pool by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POOL opened at $357.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 0.72. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $183.02 and a 12 month high of $401.29.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $839.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

Several analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.67.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

