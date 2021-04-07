POPCHAIN Market Capitalization Tops $1.25 Million (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One POPCHAIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded 57.5% higher against the dollar. POPCHAIN has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $7,501.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

POPCHAIN Token Profile

POPCHAIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

POPCHAIN Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

