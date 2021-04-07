POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.56

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.56 and last traded at $75.56, with a volume of 1321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.42 and a 200-day moving average of $57.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that POSCO will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of POSCO by 369.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of POSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Company Profile (NYSE:PKX)

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

