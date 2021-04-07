PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.40

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.40 and last traded at $55.26, with a volume of 1752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.54.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.60 and its 200-day moving average is $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 1.34.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.00%.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $165,499.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 3,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $208,588.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth $58,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

