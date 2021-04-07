Power Ledger One Day Trading Volume Tops $12.69 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $196.98 million and approximately $12.69 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Ledger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Power Ledger has traded down 30.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Power Ledger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00054791 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00021077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.14 or 0.00629859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00078660 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Power Ledger Coin Profile

Power Ledger is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 437,747,654 coins. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger.

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Power Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.