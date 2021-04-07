PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.08.

Several research firms recently commented on PQG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PQG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PQ Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in PQ Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PQ Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,131,000 after purchasing an additional 95,424 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of PQ Group by 67.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 406,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 163,190 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of PQ Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PQG opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. PQ Group has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $281.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.78 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PQ Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

