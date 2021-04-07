Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

PMOIY has been the topic of several research reports. Investec cut Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Premier Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Get Premier Oil alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMOIY opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31. Premier Oil has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.75.

About Premier Oil

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.