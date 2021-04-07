Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 507,400 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,314,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $25,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 33,735,643 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $378,852,000 after acquiring an additional 15,949,564 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,218,857 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $114,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,978 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,159,000. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,642,414 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635,821 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 4,575,156 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,379,000 after acquiring an additional 152,356 shares during the period. 9.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

PBR stock opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $13.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2859 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

