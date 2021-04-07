Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 19,554 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 449,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,554 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $24,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 14,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at $979,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at $593,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,706 shares of company stock worth $3,198,179. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.25.

Shares of AOS opened at $68.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $70.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

