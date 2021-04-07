Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 23,369 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,369 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $30,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,687,000 after acquiring an additional 397,400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 395.5% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 15,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $61.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.07.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

