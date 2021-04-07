Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $31.04 Million Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,235 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Edison International worth $31,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $66.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.91.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

