Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $36.26 Million Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $36,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Graco by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,275,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Graco by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 174,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 83,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on GGG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

In other news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,233,300.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,532 shares of company stock worth $10,063,786. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GGG opened at $73.29 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Graco’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.