Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $37.47 Million Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $37,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,341,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,613,000 after buying an additional 67,238 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 476,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,117,000 after buying an additional 54,216 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 429,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,276,000 after buying an additional 60,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 259,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,952,000 after buying an additional 60,537 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $302.19 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.42 and a 12-month high of $307.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $285.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $790.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total value of $492,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,207 shares of company stock worth $24,751,163 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

