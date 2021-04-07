Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 25,927 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,927 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $34,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB opened at $104.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $112.73. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.93 and a 200 day moving average of $89.44.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.68.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

