Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $66.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Principal Financial Group traded as high as $62.04 and last traded at $61.40, with a volume of 1077887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.86.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,348 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 102.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,287,000 after acquiring an additional 328,564 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 274.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 25,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.34.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

About Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

