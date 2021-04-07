Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Priority Technology from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Shares of PRTH stock opened at $7.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88. Priority Technology has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $475.92 million, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts predict that Priority Technology will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 85,310 shares of company stock valued at $661,128 over the last three months. Insiders own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Priority Technology by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 28,011 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Priority Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Priority Technology by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 22,488 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Priority Technology by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the period. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.