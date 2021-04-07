Private Asset Management Inc. Has $4.16 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,589 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 31.3% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 23.9% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 36,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,372,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.28. The company had a trading volume of 41,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.12. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $137.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

