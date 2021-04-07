Private Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,822 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.3% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,019,873,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 850.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,121,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,529 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $30.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,365,387. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $219.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.47.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

