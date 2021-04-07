Private Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,516 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 2.3% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $16,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.77.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.49. 175,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,680,186. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.95. The stock has a market cap of $342.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.33, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $98.65 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

