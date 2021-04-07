Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 89.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,903 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 25.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $32.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.03% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTGX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

In other news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $119,709.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $611,211.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,990 shares in the company, valued at $11,094,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

