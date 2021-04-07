Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Trading Down 5%

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s stock price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.48. Approximately 28,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,032,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

PRVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $632.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 3.34.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Provention Bio by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Provention Bio by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Provention Bio by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Provention Bio by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Provention Bio by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provention Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

