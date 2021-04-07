Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) and EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) Critical Review

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) and EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and EMX Royalty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel 1 1 3 0 2.40 EMX Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel currently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.83%. Given Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel is more favorable than EMX Royalty.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and EMX Royalty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel $13.56 billion 3.50 $5.78 billion N/A N/A EMX Royalty $3.83 million 70.33 -$10.41 million N/A N/A

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has higher revenue and earnings than EMX Royalty.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of EMX Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and EMX Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel N/A N/A N/A EMX Royalty -68.51% -3.89% -3.70%

Volatility and Risk

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMX Royalty has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel beats EMX Royalty on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments. It explores for, extracts, and refines ore and nonmetallic minerals; and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. The company's products include nickel, palladium, copper, platinum, cobalt, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, silver, gold, selenium, tellurium, sulphur, sodium sulfate, and sodium chloride. It is also involved in property and equipment rental, gas extraction and transportation, electricity production and distribution, construction, mining and metallurgy repairs, spare parts production, geological works and construction, distribution, research, fuel supply, river shipping, and airport businesses, as well as acts as an air company. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

