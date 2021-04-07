Public Mint (MINT) Hits Market Cap of $18.60 Million

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Public Mint has a market cap of $18.60 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00001908 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Public Mint has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00050276 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 139% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

