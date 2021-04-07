Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CFO Derrick Sung Sells 5,000 Shares

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CFO Derrick Sung sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,656,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

LUNG opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. Pulmonx Co. has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $69.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.38.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pulmonx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $452,000.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

