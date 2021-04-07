PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Director Sells $2,393,789.00 in Stock

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $2,393,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE PVH traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.95. The company had a trading volume of 607,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.33. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.34 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 377,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,515,000 after acquiring an additional 36,878 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,029,000 after acquiring an additional 170,735 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,549,000 after acquiring an additional 48,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.76.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

