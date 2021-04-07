PVW Resources Limited (ASX:PVW) Insider George Bauk Purchases 120,000 Shares

PVW Resources Limited (ASX:PVW) insider George Bauk bought 120,000 shares of PVW Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,200.00 ($11,571.43).

George Bauk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, George Bauk bought 88,030 shares of PVW Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,204.50 ($9,431.79).

On Friday, March 12th, George Bauk bought 130,000 shares of PVW Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,280.00 ($14,485.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 16.09 and a quick ratio of 15.95.

PVW Resources Company Profile

PVW Resources NL engages in developing a portfolio of gold tenements in the Tanami, Leonara, and Kalgoorlie regions in Western Australia. The company holds interests in the Leonora Project, incorporating Jungle Well, Minotaur Project, and Brilliant Well, which has received sporadic exploration for nickel, base metals, and gold ores; the Kalgoorlie Project, incorporating Black Flag, King of the West, and Gordon Sidar, which has received sporadic and superficial exploration for gold ores; and the Tanami Project, which explores for various commodities.

