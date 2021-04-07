PWR Coin (PWR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $145.00

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, PWR Coin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. PWR Coin has a total market cap of $399,417.34 and approximately $145.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PWR Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PWR Coin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,313.36 or 0.99894105 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00035196 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010660 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.13 or 0.00454353 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.19 or 0.00323183 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.19 or 0.00796825 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 87.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00094692 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004363 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR Coin (CRYPTO:PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PWR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PWR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.