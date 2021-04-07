Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Hits Market Capitalization of $2.09 Million (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $30,354.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.44 or 0.00019720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00073460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $158.09 or 0.00272586 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00117441 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.06 or 0.00762231 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,388.79 or 0.98952805 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011629 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 182,795 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund.

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

