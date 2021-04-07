Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for WW International, Inc. Lowered by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of WW International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.25). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for WW International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $323.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.96 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. WW International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

WW International stock opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. WW International has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 120,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $4,248,123.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,679,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,188,326.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 548,273 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,179. Corporate insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in WW International by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in WW International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WW International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in WW International by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in WW International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

