Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Franco-Nevada Co. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FNV. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.07.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $131.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.94, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $103.21 and a 52 week high of $166.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 104,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after buying an additional 13,951 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 83.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 51,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

