Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Issued By Desjardins

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Desjardins boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$5.75 on Wednesday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.92 and a 52 week high of C$6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of C$895.74 million and a P/E ratio of -140.24.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

