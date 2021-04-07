Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for United Therapeutics Co. Lifted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for United Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.89. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.57.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $191.65 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $93.48 and a 52-week high of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.10.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,944,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

