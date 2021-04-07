Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) PT Raised to $104.00 at Morgan Stanley

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Q2 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.88.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $103.70 on Tuesday. Q2 has a 1 year low of $59.06 and a 1 year high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.55. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -45.48 and a beta of 1.71.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, Director Rebecca Lynn Atchison sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $254,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,384.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 3,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total transaction of $417,193.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,044,288.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,211 shares of company stock valued at $20,900,043 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 946.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 777,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,343,000 after purchasing an additional 702,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $84,926,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,108,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,792,000 after purchasing an additional 116,190 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,873,000 after purchasing an additional 106,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $12,298,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

