Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

SPB opened at $89.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $34.54 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

