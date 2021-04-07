QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.17 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will post $67.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.70 million and the highest is $67.80 million. QCR reported sales of $52.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full year sales of $269.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $261.50 million to $276.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $267.30 million, with estimates ranging from $257.50 million to $281.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $75.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%.

Several analysts recently commented on QCRH shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QCR by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCRH stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,027. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $753.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.14. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

