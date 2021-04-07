Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 3,432 Shares

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $214,568.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $306,600.00.

On Monday, February 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 8,249 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $550,785.73.

On Monday, January 25th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $389,050.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $372,650.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,510 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $154,896.30.

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $65.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.85 and its 200-day moving average is $54.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.36 and a beta of 1.71. Quanterix Co. has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. Research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 407.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 35,819 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at $738,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QTRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

