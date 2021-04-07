Qudian Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 78,204 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 620% compared to the average volume of 10,861 call options.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Qudian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $508,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Qudian by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $600,000.

Shares of NYSE QD traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 61,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,435,913. Qudian has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97. The stock has a market cap of $570.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

