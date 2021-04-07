QunQun (QUN) Market Cap Hits $4.35 Million

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. One QunQun token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. QunQun has a total market cap of $4.35 million and $667,674.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QunQun has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QunQun alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00056607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00022609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.19 or 0.00633301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00079136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a token. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.