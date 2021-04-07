Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,820 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Qurate Retail by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Qurate Retail by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $13.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.