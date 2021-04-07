RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.75

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.75 and traded as high as $9.83. RADCOM shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 12,270 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get RADCOM alerts:

The company has a market cap of $135.69 million, a P/E ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 12.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in RADCOM during the fourth quarter valued at about $736,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RADCOM during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,041,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in RADCOM by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in RADCOM by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 499,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 26,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in RADCOM during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDCM)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.