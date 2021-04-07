Raymond James Comments on Denison Mines Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Denison Mines in a research note issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.70 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DML. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.15 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.40.

Shares of Denison Mines stock opened at C$1.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.87. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.62.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$247,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$186,381.25. Insiders sold a total of 451,200 shares of company stock worth $604,226 over the last 90 days.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

