Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,666 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

