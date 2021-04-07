Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $707,000 Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,281 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 645.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. 42.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $98.76 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $54.91 and a 1 year high of $102.20. The firm has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $1.1669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

