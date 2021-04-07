Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $160.10 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $175.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.51.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

