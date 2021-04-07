Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 170.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,840 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,760,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,656,000 after purchasing an additional 179,959 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,148,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,241,000 after purchasing an additional 247,775 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,234,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,065,000 after purchasing an additional 73,235 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 780,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,523,000 after purchasing an additional 47,509 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.36. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $455.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.12 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.