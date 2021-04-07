Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BERY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $62.67 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $63.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

