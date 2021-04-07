Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,571 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $3,893,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 16.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 16,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $44.63.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 174.29% and a net margin of 20.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 116.44%.

CQP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

