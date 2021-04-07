Raymond James Increases CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Price Target to $2.50

CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James from $2.25 to $2.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 88.05% from the company’s current price.

Shares of CUBXF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.33. 40,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,953. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75. CubicFarm Systems has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.34.

About CubicFarm Systems

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

