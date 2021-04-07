Raymond James Reiterates “Sell” Rating for FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.43.

FibroGen stock opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $30.77 and a 52-week high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,819,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,999 shares of company stock worth $1,445,240. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,616,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in FibroGen by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in FibroGen by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in FibroGen by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FibroGen by 23,812.5% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 190,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

