Raymond James Trims Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Target Price to C$199.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James to C$199.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.05% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FNV. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$251.50 to C$230.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$198.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$187.20.

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$165.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$148.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$165.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 11.80. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$133.63 and a 12 month high of C$222.15. The company has a market cap of C$31.65 billion and a PE ratio of 96.94.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$396.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$334.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

